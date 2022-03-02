Downtown Fargo brewery offers special brew in support of Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - DCR Brewing Company downtown Fargo brewed up a special beer Wednesday in support of Ukraine. In a Facebook post, they say ‘Glory for Ukraine’ is a hazy IPA brewed with copious amounts of malted oats and wheat, then triple dry hopped with citra and mosaic. It will co-release with their Double Hollow DDH DIPA on St. Patrick’s Day. The brewery says, along with their St. Patrick’s Day celebration, they will also be having a fundraiser to help support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.