Downtown Fargo brewery offers special brew in support of Ukraine

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - DCR Brewing Company downtown Fargo brewed up a special beer Wednesday in support of Ukraine. In a Facebook post, they say ‘Glory for Ukraine’ is a hazy IPA brewed with copious amounts of malted oats and wheat, then triple dry hopped with citra and mosaic. It will co-release with their Double Hollow DDH DIPA on St. Patrick’s Day. The brewery says, along with their St. Patrick’s Day celebration, they will also be having a fundraiser to help support relief efforts in Ukraine.

