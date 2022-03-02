Crews rush to bedroom fire in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A house is partially damaged following a fire in south Fargo.

Authorities went to the fire in the 1200 block of 14th St. S. around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2.

Fire crews say the fire started in a bedroom of the home but was quickly put out. The homeowners were there at the time of the fire, and they were able to get out safely.

Officials estimate the damage around $2,000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.