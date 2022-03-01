Advertisement

Watch live: President Biden delivers 2022 State of the Union address - NBC Coverage begins at 7PM

By David Spofford
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The president’s address comes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and as the Covid-19 pandemic is well into its third year, while the midterm elections loom in November for control over Congress. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County
UPDATE: Man surrenders in Fairmount, ND SWAT situation
Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, ND.
Federal and local investigators still searching for suspect in Richland Co. jail arson, possible explosion
Rolling Freedom Convoy
“Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” heading to Fargo
Kmart
Fargo Kmart building coming down
police lights graphic
Police investigating reports of shots fired

Latest News

News - Swat Assisting At Scene In Fairmount, ND - 4PM Update
News - Swat Assisting At Scene In Fairmount, ND - 4PM Update
Mr. Food - Texas Broccoli & Rice Casserole - March 3
Mr. Food - Texas Broccoli & Rice Casserole - March 3
Noon Update - Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County - March 3
Noon Update - Red River SWAT deployed to Richland County - March 3
Noon News March 3 - Part 1
Noon News March 3 - Part 1
Noon Weather - March 3
Noon Weather - March 3