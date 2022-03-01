Active weather pattern continues...

FRIDAY: South wind warms temperatures region wide through the day, as a storm approaches from the west and south. Expect near 30 degree weather for many by Friday afternoon with increasing clouds. The chance of a few showers will be with us on Friday, but most of the heavy winter impacts look to be Saturday and Sunday from this system.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: As the windy system passes into Saturday, there stands a chance of snow and mixed precipitation in the PM hours to the south and east of Fargo, with some of that snow or rain being heavy at times. While this is a fast-mover, which may limit snowfall amounts, the icy impacts of mixed precipitation and very windy conditions will be worth watching closely for travelers into the weekend. Some snow showers and wind are expected to continue on Sunday, with further snowfall accumulations. There is some indication that some areas could see 6″ or more of new snowfall by Sunday, mainly south of I-94 at this point and into central Minnesota. Stay informed! Expect decreasing clouds on Sunday, with temperatures warming into the teens and 20s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and more quiet conditions join us as we begin the first full week of March. Lows start in the single digits above zero, and only warm into the teens on Monday. Come Tuesday, skies will be mixed with sun and clouds. A few light snow showers are possible Tuesday. Tuesday morning temperatures cool to near 10 degrees, warming into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Sun and clouds continue on Wednesday, with temperatures starting in the teens, and warming to near 20. A system looks to move through in the PM hours on Wednesday, bringing the chance of some light snow. That snow chance continues into Thursday morning, with decreasing clouds then expected on Thursday. Temperatures look a bit cooler on Thursday, with lows in the single digits, only warming into the teens.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Gusty southeast wind. Chance of light mixed showers. Afternoon: 30.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow mainly south and east along with a few areas of mixed showers. Windy. Steady temperatures. Morning: 25. Afternoon: 25.

SUNDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chance of early snow showers. Decreasing clouds. Windy, turning breezy. Low: 14. High: 20.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 1. High: 19.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Chance of light snow. Low: 16. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of PM light snow. Low: 13. High: 21.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of AM light snow. Colder. Low: 6. High: 13.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.