West Fargo Mayor announces run for second term

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bernie Dardis, a long-time West Fargo resident and businessman, announced his re-election for mayor of West Fargo.

“I simply love this city,” Dardis said. “My wife and I have lived and raised our sons in West Fargo for 45 years. Having witnessed firsthand the unprecedented growth of our city, I believe my business and civic experience and knowledge and passion for this community will continue to serve our city well for a second four-year term.”

Dardis grew up in Killdeer, ND, and moved to Fargo to attend NDSU. He went on to become CEO of Indigo Signworks.

Dardis has held numerous positions on area boards, committees, and clubs, ranging from the West Fargo Exchange Club, chair of the Sanford Health Foundation Board, chair of the Governor’s Judicial Nominating Committee, NDSU Foundation Trustee, Salvation Army Advisory Board, and West Fargo Economic Development advisory committee.

Dardis served a key role in the merger between the West Fargo and Fargo-Moorhead Chambers in 2010. He served on the Chamber Board of Directors for seven years, including the role as Board chair in 2013-14. He currently serves on The Chamber’s Public Policy and Flood Taskforce committees.

Statewide, he served as a member and chair on the Greater North Dakota Chamber. He was also appointed by Governor Burgum to serve on the Minnesota-North Dakota Governors’ Flood Control Task Force, working with leaders to address barriers to implement the flood control project, and currently serves as finance chair of the local Metro Flood Diversion Authority.

Within the community, Dardis served as a coach for FM Athletics for 14 years and has volunteered with the West Fest parade for 10 years. Dardis’ wife Louise is a long-time area educator, serving as a teacher, principal, and assistant superintendent for the West Fargo School District.

Dardis says he understands the growth, needs, and challenges of daily living for residents both north and south of the city.

“With our city’s rapid business and residential growth, infrastructure needs, special assessment changes, and school system growth and development, it is critical to review the plan for the smartest and most affordable growth. West Fargo is booming. The city must ensure that current and future growth is well-planned and sustainable for current residents and future generations, and always keeping the impact on taxpayers in mind,” Dardis said.

