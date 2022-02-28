Starting week off warm, multiple snow chances

MONDAY: Chilly air remains Monday morning, with temperatures starting out in the single digits and teens. We do look to warm into the teens north to lower 30s for our south and west counties. Some light snowfall is possible in northwest Minnesota, with 1-2″ of new snow possible. Flakes are possible for the rest of us.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: The chance of snow or mixed showers continues on Tuesday, the first day of March and Meteorological Spring, with temperatures starting off in the teens, warming to the 20s and 30s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures looking to warm into the teens and 20s in the afternoon along with the chance for a few flurries early.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds look possible on Thursday, along with the chance for flurries or a light snow shower. Temperatures start in the single digits above zero, warming up into the teens and 20s.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South wind warms temperatures region wide through the day, as a storm approaches from the west and south. Expect near 30 degree weather for many by Friday afternoon with increasing clouds. Expect a chance of rain or mixed precipitation late in the day south with snow north. As the windy system passes into Saturday, there will be a transition to all snow. While this is a fast-mover, which may limit snowfall amounts, the icy impacts of mixed precipitation and very windy conditions will be worth watching closely for travelers into the weekend. There is also some indication that some areas could see 6″ or more of new snowfall on Saturday. Stay informed!

SUNDAY: A few snow showers may be lingering early on Sunday, depending on just how fast Friday/Saturday’s system moves through. Expect decreasing clouds on Sunday, with temperatures warming into the teens and 20s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of light snow, mainly in NW Minnesota where 1-2″ of snow is possible. Low: 14. High: 32.

TUESDAY - METEOROLOGICAL SPRING: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or mixed showers. Low: 16. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few AM showers. Breezy. Low: 17. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or flurries. Low: 3. High: 19.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing wind from south and clouds. Late mixed precipitation changing to snow overnight. Low: 16. Afternoon: 27.

SATURDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow mainly south along with a few areas of mixed showers. Windy. Low: 24. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Chance of early snow showers. Decreasing clouds. Low: 17. High: 23.

