Police: Man arrested after trying to set house on fire

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MENTOR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing potential charges after authorities say he tried to start a house on fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to a home in the 100 block of Harrison Ave. N. in Mentor on Feb. 26.

When authorities arrived, they arrested 37-year-old Roger Passa of Crookston. The homeowner was not there at the time of the suspected arson.

There is moderate fire damage to the home.

Passa was taken to jail and is awaiting formal charges.

