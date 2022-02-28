Advertisement

Minnesota’s updated budget forecast $1.5 billion more than projected

(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s already-huge budget surplus has become even more enormous, growing to a projected $9.25 billion. Monday’s updated forecast was $1.5 billion more than the whopping $7.7 billion surplus that Minnesota Management and Budget projected in December for the current two-year budget period.

The agency cites higher incomes, consumer spending and corporate profit forecasts as reasons for the improved forecast. But officials caution that there’s uncertainty ahead due to “inflation and geopolitical conflict,” and that they pose a risk to the state’s budget and economic outlook.

An intense debate is already underway at the Legislature on how to use the surplus.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man stabbed in back by woman in Wahpeton apartment
Fire Investigation
Authorities searching for suspect accused of starting law enforcement center on fire
Rolling Freedom Convoy
“Rolling Freedom Rally Convoy” heading to Fargo
Law enforcement issues warning of trending “Benadryl Challenge”
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say

Latest News

An ethanol refinery in Chancellor, S.D., one of many in the midwest, is shown, July 22, 2021....
Carbon capture storage project will hold CO2 underground in North Dakota
Record number of permits to carry firearms in Minnesota issued in 2021
Crews quickly put out a south Fargo fire.
Crews rush to bedroom fire in S. Fargo
The historic Moorhead Dairy Queen opening for the season on March 1, 2022.
Long lines on opening day at the Historic Moorhead Dairy Queen
Former WCCO Radio personality Cory Hepola announced Tuesday that he’s running for governor as a...
Perham native announces run for governor