GiGi’s Playhouse hosts skating party at The Lights on Sheyenne

The skating party was a free-will donation to help rebuild GiGi’s.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today, GiGi’s Playhouse and its sponsors hosted a skating party at The Lights on Sheyenne

Each dollar donated equaled 4 dollars for GiGi’s, as it was matched by Choice Bank and the Engelstad Foundation.

There were also games and door prizes for those who came.

“So many families that access programming through the playhouse and their friends. But so many of the community members want to support us in our mission. It’s a beautiful, North Dakota winter day. Getting out and getting some fresh air and supporting GiGi’s at the same time,” says GiGi’s Playhouse Executive Director Heather Lorenzen.

GiGi’s says it expects to reopen this summer.

