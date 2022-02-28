FPS students no longer required to wear masks on buses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools sent an email to parents Monday stating students will no longer be required to wear masks on buses.

District officials say the change is in accordance with the CDC’s updated masking requirements.

In the email, Superintendent D. Rupak Gandhi stated, effective immediately, masks are not required on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems including early care and childcare programs.

