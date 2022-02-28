Fire crews rush to Fargo car auction business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating a fire at a north Fargo car auction business.

Crews were called to the business around 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 to the 4400 block of 37th St. N. for reports of multiple vehicles on fire.

It’s unknown at this time exactly how many vehicles were involved in the fire.

Fire officials tell Valley News Live there is nothing suspicious about the call.

