Advertisement

Fire crews rush to Fargo car auction business

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are investigating a fire at a north Fargo car auction business.

Crews were called to the business around 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 to the 4400 block of 37th St. N. for reports of multiple vehicles on fire.

It’s unknown at this time exactly how many vehicles were involved in the fire.

Fire officials tell Valley News Live there is nothing suspicious about the call.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN State Patrol investigating Otter Tail County fatal crash involving 10 people
MN HOME EXPLOSION (WCCO)
Woman, 20, Killed In Explosion While Housesitting In Southern Minnesota
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks County
Vivian Totaye
UPDATE: Runaway teen found
59-year-old Danell Dougherty is battling terminal brain cancer. A benefit was held for her at...
‘I want to beat it or get as far as I can’: Benefit held for local woman battling cancer

Latest News

Fargo City Hall to be lit in blue and yellow for the next several nights in support of Ukraine.
Fargo City Hall glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
Police lights graphic
Driver thrown from vehicle following rollover in Grand Forks
Handcuffs graphic
Police: Man arrested after trying to set house on fire
Skating party
GiGi’s Playhouse hosts skating party at The Lights on Sheyenne