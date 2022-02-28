Advertisement

Fargo City Hall glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Fargo City Hall to be lit in blue and yellow for the next several nights in support of Ukraine.
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Fargo officials are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by lighting up city hall in blue and yellow.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 27 officials said the downtown building would be illuminated in the Ukrainian flag colors for the next several evenings.

On social media, officials said, “Fargo stands united with Ukrainians in our metro community and around the globe.”

