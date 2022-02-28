Fargo City Hall glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Fargo officials are showing their support for the people of Ukraine by lighting up city hall in blue and yellow.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 27 officials said the downtown building would be illuminated in the Ukrainian flag colors for the next several evenings.

On social media, officials said, “Fargo stands united with Ukrainians in our metro community and around the globe.”

