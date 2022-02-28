Advertisement

Driver thrown from vehicle following rollover in Grand Forks

Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is recovering from unknown injuries after authorities say they were thrown from their vehicle.

The Grand Forks Police Department says it responded to the crash on Sunday, Feb. 27 around 11 p.m. to the 5500 block of 6th Ave. N.

Police say the driver of the car lost control, hit a curb and then rolled the vehicle. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, the passenger stayed in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, the passenger was not seriously hurt.

No other information about the crash is available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MN State Patrol investigating Otter Tail County fatal crash involving 10 people
MN HOME EXPLOSION (WCCO)
Woman, 20, Killed In Explosion While Housesitting In Southern Minnesota
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks County
Vivian Totaye
UPDATE: Runaway teen found
59-year-old Danell Dougherty is battling terminal brain cancer. A benefit was held for her at...
‘I want to beat it or get as far as I can’: Benefit held for local woman battling cancer

Latest News

Fargo City Hall to be lit in blue and yellow for the next several nights in support of Ukraine.
Fargo City Hall glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Fire crews rush to Fargo car auction business
Handcuffs graphic
Police: Man arrested after trying to set house on fire
Skating party
GiGi’s Playhouse hosts skating party at The Lights on Sheyenne