Driver thrown from vehicle following rollover in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is recovering from unknown injuries after authorities say they were thrown from their vehicle.

The Grand Forks Police Department says it responded to the crash on Sunday, Feb. 27 around 11 p.m. to the 5500 block of 6th Ave. N.

Police say the driver of the car lost control, hit a curb and then rolled the vehicle. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, the passenger stayed in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, the passenger was not seriously hurt.

No other information about the crash is available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.