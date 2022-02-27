Advertisement

‘You just got to keep on fighting’: Support being raised for Moorhead school bus driver that has battled the odds

Terry Renecker arrived at the benefit in her bus that drives for Moorhead students.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 60-years-old, Terry Renecker has been through a lot. She is a cancer survivor who collapsed last November due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pneumonia.

“Lot of people don’t make it, if it wasn’t for such great neighbors and roommate, I probably wouldn’t be here right now,” said Renecker. “You just got to keep on fighting.”

Renecker is a Moorhead school bus driver, and she brought her bus, #202, to the benefit at the Moorhead American Legion. She has been driving students since 2009, but had to take time off when she ended up in the hospital. Renecker eventually made her return picking and dropping-off students once again in her yellow bus.

“I missed them too, really a lot. I think I probably missed them more than they missed me,” said Renecker. “Thankful, grateful and blessed. I do have the best family and friends.”

At the benefit, some of the students that rode her bus where there to pitch-in. When they heard Renecker was going to be driving again, they elated to have her back.

“Well she was gone for a little bit, i was really happy to see her back. It was great, everybody was happy to see her.” said Reese Goerdt.

“She was nice, she would always give out candy and she would pick me up from my house because she knows my aunt.” said Emily Storbakken.

However, despite her circumstances, Renecker also chose to use her platform and spotlight at the benefit to gather donations for local charities. Friends and family helped her load up the bus.

“Well I like to give what I’ve got and what I have.” said Renecker.

A Lend a Hand Up fundraiser has been set up for Terry. More information can be found here.

