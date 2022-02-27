UPDATE: Runaway teen found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) Fargo Police say 12-year-old Vivian Totaye has been found safe. She has returned to her home in Fargo.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Vivian Totaye.

She was last seen on February 26th at 6:45 pm.

Police say Totaye ran away from her home near the Delta Hotel in Fargo.

She’s described as 5′1″ and weighing around 70 lbs.

Totaye has brown eyes and dark hair.

Police add her hair is no longer in cornrows.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

You can also give an anonymous tip by texting FARGOPD to the number 847-411.

