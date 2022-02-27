Advertisement

Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war

(Source: Justin Yau/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s Interior Ministry says 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry’s statement Sunday does not give any information on casualties among Ukraine’s armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine’s civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday

