Advertisement

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks County

(KOSA)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured during an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch near the 800 block of County Highway 81 after driving erratically.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, a nearby homeowner called to report a man breaking into their house.

When they arrived at the home, a woman told them a man with a gun was near her vehicle.

The deputies found a 37-year-old man from Grand Forks holding a gun.

They ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused after several commands.

The man then began approaching the deputies, at which point they fired their weapons.

The suspect was struck and deputies began providing medical aid before he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies are on administrative leave as part of standard practice in any officer-involved shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Electronic Solutions
Man found dead on top of N. Fargo building after doing maintenance on roof
NOEL SAUCEDA (CASS CO. JAIL)
Man leads West Fargo PD and ND highway patrol on high-speed chase
crash
Two young children injured in crash
59-year-old Danell Dougherty is battling terminal brain cancer. A benefit was held for her at...
‘I want to beat it or get as far as I can’: Benefit held for local woman battling cancer
Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday

Latest News

Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war
MN State Patrol investigating Otter Tail County fatal crash involving 10 people
Study Finds MN Child Care Costs Jumped 60% During Pandemic
MN HOME EXPLOSION (WCCO)
Woman, 20, Killed In Explosion While Housesitting In Southern Minnesota