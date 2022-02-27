Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a man was injured during an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch near the 800 block of County Highway 81 after driving erratically.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, a nearby homeowner called to report a man breaking into their house.

When they arrived at the home, a woman told them a man with a gun was near her vehicle.

The deputies found a 37-year-old man from Grand Forks holding a gun.

They ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused after several commands.

The man then began approaching the deputies, at which point they fired their weapons.

The suspect was struck and deputies began providing medical aid before he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies are on administrative leave as part of standard practice in any officer-involved shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.