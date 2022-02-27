Advertisement

MN State Patrol investigating Otter Tail County fatal crash involving 10 people

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TORDENSKJOLD TWP., Minn (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank has confirmed one person has died in a crash in Otter Tail County, which involved 10 people on Sunday.

The crash happened at 12:40 a.m. on Highway 210 in Tordenskjold Township, which is about 20 miles east of Fergus Falls.

MPS says a 19-year-old Barnesville woman was driving west Highway 210 in a Chevy Malibu.

A 43-year-old Henning man in a 2011 Ford F650 Straight Truck was also heading east on the highway when they both collided.

Authorities say road conditions were impacted by snow and ice.

The truck, which is believed to be similar to a moving truck, was carrying eight other passengers. It’s unclear if passengers were all in the cab of the truck.

The passengers range in age from 18 to 65-years-old.

It’s unclear who died in the crash. Also, the conditions of the others involved are not known.

The incident remains under investigation.

Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday

