‘I want to beat it or get as far as I can’: Benefit held for local woman battling cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A benefit was held at the Horace Senior Center for 59-year-old Danell Dougherty as she continues to fight terminal brain cancer. Dougherty was diagnosed last June with stage 4 glioblastoma.

”It’s almost hard to think that this many people would do something this great for me and my family,” said Dougherty. “It’s just awesome. And it really helps me grow stronger and to hopefully live longer.”

For many years, Dougherty has poured her heart out to the community through many means. That includes the Fargo Gateway Lions Club. Her friends at the club wanted to show her love and support by putting together a benefit for her.

“Danell is just a very caring, warm loving person. She has so many friends because she is a good friend. She is just somebody who is always thinking about others and just gives.” said Mike Little of the Fargo Gateway Lions Club.

“Sad to say that you die before you know how many people really do love you and I get to see how many people love me and want to help me.” said Dougherty.

Despite the negatives, Dougherty is trying to keep a positive mindset going forward. She is taking it day by day, thanking the support that she gets along the way.

“It’s incurable but with all my family and friends and my prayers I just thank each day that I can beat this. I want to beat it or get as far as I can.” said Dougherty.

Dougherty turns 60 in June. More information on the Lend a Hand Up benefit set for Danell Dougherty and her family can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.