Founder of an overseas ministry speaks out about the Ukraine-Russia conflict

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Since starting the Russian Harvest Ministry with her husband 30 years ago, one Fargo woman says she’s devastated to hear about what’s going on overseas from those she holds close.

“It’s changed quite a bit. The people are very loving and very helpful. We have the freedom to go out and evangelize and share about Jesus Christ,” says Jill Mehl.

Mehl’s ministry with her late husband started in Russia but now it’s primarily in Ukraine.

She says members of the ministry are like family to her, as she’s watched them grow.

“Right now, we have two families living together with five kids and four adults. It’s very difficult because, the kids, they’re hungry all the time. There’s just not enough,” says Mehl.

Mehls says those she’s spoken to tell her there is very little food and fuel left in the country.

“It’s very difficult to see the pain they’re walking through. They’re not walking in fear, but they’re scared because it’s a nightmare. They never thought they’d have to live through something like this in their lifetime. The kids are scared,” says Mehl.

Those she knows are in shelters or living underground.

Some have been able to escape to neighboring countries.

“They’re fighting. Even some of the guys from our churches are signing on voluntarily. Because they want to fight for their city. They want to fight for their nation. It’s exciting to see the people rallying together,” says Mehl.

But watching videos sent to her of trees ripped apart by bullets, sounds of close gunfire, and the dark and cold cellars her friends are living in isn’t easy.

“These major cities are being held, but it’s tough. They need help. They need ammo. It’s just like Israel. They were down to the last bullet, and their enemies turned. So, that’s what we’re believing,” says Mehl.

She says the damage done to the cities is irreversible

“It’s hard to see that it’s being bombed and everything else. The architecture and history of this beautiful nation is being wiped away, and I don’t like that,” says Mehl.

Out of all the bad, Mehl says sometimes her friends are able to share some good news about the situation.

“The Russians came in. But the Ukrainian army was able to beat them and kick them out, as she said. They destroyed two tanks. I just saw pictures they’re going through the streets again, the Ukrainian army,” says Mehl.

Mehl tells us she’s proud of those living in the country for their bravery.

