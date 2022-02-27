Advertisement

3 injured after floor collapses at Colorado house party

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – In Colorado, three teenagers were hospitalized when a floor collapsed during a house party.

Authorities in South Metro Denver say up to 150 teens were inside of the house late Saturday night when part of the floor gave way.

Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.
Three injured in Denver after floor collapses at a house party.(South Metro Fire Rescue)

Two of them had minor injuries. One had serious injuries.

The collapse also caused a gas leak, but crews were able to shut off the line.

Firefighters searched the entire home to make sure no one was trapped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Deere Electronic Solutions
Man found dead on top of N. Fargo building after doing maintenance on roof
NOEL SAUCEDA (CASS CO. JAIL)
Man leads West Fargo PD and ND highway patrol on high-speed chase
crash
Two young children injured in crash
59-year-old Danell Dougherty is battling terminal brain cancer. A benefit was held for her at...
‘I want to beat it or get as far as I can’: Benefit held for local woman battling cancer
Minnesota House Democrats propose summertime gas tax holiday

Latest News

An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Study Finds MN Child Care Costs Jumped 60% During Pandemic
MN HOME EXPLOSION (WCCO)
Woman, 20, Killed In Explosion While Housesitting In Southern Minnesota