Man leads West Fargo PD and ND highway patrol on high-speed chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25, 31-year-old Noel Sauceda Jr. was arrested for allegedly leading the West Fargo Police Dept. and the North Dakota Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase. According to WFPD, this all started after Sauceda Jr. stole a delivery vehicle that was running at the 600 block on 3rd Ave. E.

Sauceda Jr. is facing numerous charges that include reckless endangerment and fleeing.

“I want to commend all of the officers involved for their quick actions to bring this pursuit to an end while keeping our community safe,” said Chief Denis Otterness in a statement.

WFPD responded to an incident where the vehicle was stolen while a delivery was being made. According to WFPD, Sauceda Jr. drove throughout West Fargo and on to I-94 at high speeds. After the tires were deflated, Sauceda Jr. tried to flee but was taken in to the Cass County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation by the West Fargo PD and more charges are possible.

