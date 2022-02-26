Hockey fans are pumped up at the state tournament

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We had a number of local teams playing.

Davies fans were loud and proud, as they played West Fargo-Sheyenne, making their first trip to the state semis.

Tonight’s dress-up theme was America.

“We kind of struggled for EDC, but I’ve never seen a play this good. For right now, they’re doing really well. We’re up 5-0 with 3 minutes left in the 2nd. Let’s go Davies,” says Davies student Kendra Rosen-Imholte.

Davies won the game 6-0, and will play in the finals tomorrow.

