Hockey fans are pumped up at the state tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We had a number of local teams playing.
Davies fans were loud and proud, as they played West Fargo-Sheyenne, making their first trip to the state semis.
Tonight’s dress-up theme was America.
“We kind of struggled for EDC, but I’ve never seen a play this good. For right now, they’re doing really well. We’re up 5-0 with 3 minutes left in the 2nd. Let’s go Davies,” says Davies student Kendra Rosen-Imholte.
Davies won the game 6-0, and will play in the finals tomorrow.
