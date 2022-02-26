Giving those an opportunity to get on stage through adaptive theatre

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At Theatre B at Concordia College, actors and actresses took to the stage to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’ as part of the adaptive theatre program with HOPE Inc. This was an opportunity to give those with disabilities to get in front of the spotlight and perform for an audience.

“So it’s being inclusive to everybody, we’ve got a wide range of ages and abilities, different experience levels and it’s great.” said Scott Ecker, the director of the show.

The actress playing the titular Alice was Nora Abrams. Abrams has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which impacts nerves in her legs, knees and ankles. Despite those challenges, Abrams still competes in track and basketball as part of HOPE Inc. The young girl found out she got the lead role from her mother.

“Well we got an email that she got the part and I went into her room and I showed her the message and she just burst into tears.” said Sara Abrams, Nora’s mother.

HOPE Inc. provides opportunities to those with disabilities through sports and recreational activities. This varies from sled hockey to acting on stage. The weekend production is a collaboration between the Concordia theatre program and HOPE Inc.

“Oh boy, I sure hope that this is the first annual and we are going to be able to do this year over year and be able to plan for it to be a part of our season.” said David Wintersteen, the director of theatre at Concordia College.

“First and foremost it’s a ton of fun, we’re having a blast like I said. Also, I think it’s providing opportunities for people to get out there and find new things about them.” said Kinley Snobeck, a first-year student at Concordia College.

Their next performance is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 26. More information on HOPE Inc can be found here.

