Weekend Warmer with some Wind...

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: We start Saturday above zero for most areas and warm into the 20s in the afternoon hours, with some areas near 30 degrees. However, it is looking like a breezy day with a south wind. That wind shifts to the northwest into the late part of Saturday, and that ushers in a bit cooler air by Sunday. Expect Sunday looks a bit cooler with high temps for the day in the upper single digits to low teens after a morning low in the single digits on either side of zero.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Periods of light snow or flurries each day, but not arctic! Chilly air remains Monday morning, with temperatures starting out in the single digits. We do look to warm into the teens north to upper 20s for our south and west counties. The chance of snow continues on Tuesday, the first day of March and Meteorological Spring, with temperatures starting off in the teens above, warming to the 20s and 30s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures looking to warm into the 20s and 30s in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: A few more clouds look possible on Thursday, with things staying mainly quiet otherwise. Temperatures start in the single digits above zero, warming up into the 20s.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: South wind warms temperatures region wide through the day, as a storm approaches from the west and south. Expect near 30 degree weather for many by afternoon with increasing clouds. Expect a chance of rain or mixed precipitation late in the day south with snow north. As the windy system passes into Saturday, there will be a transition of all snow. While this is a fast mover which may limit snowfall amounts, the icy impacts of mixed precipitation and very windy conditions will be worth watching closely for travelers into the weekend. Stay informed!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rising temperatures. Warmer and breezy. Low: 10. High: 28.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Low: 5. High: 21.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Low: 9 High: 29.

TUESDAY - METEOROLOGICAL SPRING: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow. Warmer. Low: 11. High: 26.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 13. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Morning: 3. High: 24.

FRIDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Increasing wind from south and clouds. Late mixed precipitation changing to snow overnight. Morning: 23. Afternoon: 33.

