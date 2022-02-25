Two young children injured in crash

NEAR HANNAFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two young children injured.

The Highway Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 a.m. Friday, February 25th, on Griggs County Road 26.

Authorities say 38-year-old Christopher Coombs hit the back of a pickup that was parked on the road. A 5-year-old and a 3-year-old child were life-flighted to Fargo for their injuries.

