Suspect takes off after running vehicle into Casey’s in Horace

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are looking for one person who drove their vehicle into a Casey’s General Store and then fled the scene. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Casey’s in Horace.

Cass County deputies, along with the Horace Fire Department and Kindred Fire Department, responded after a vehicle ran into the business. The person involved in the crash fled the scene before deputies got there.

Cass County authorities have identified the suspect vehicle and are currently attempting to locate the person responsible for the crash. No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

