Shop fire damages collector cars, tractor parked inside

NEAR HAWLEY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A shop has serious damage and two collectors cars and a tractor are destroyed following a fire.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department says the fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at a shop along 110th Ave. N. just north of Hawley.

Authorities say a passerby noticed the fire and called the homeowner, who then notified authorities.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the fire and worked to put out the flames.

No one was inside the shop at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt in fighting the flames.

The cause is under investigation.

