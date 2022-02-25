Advertisement

Red River Valley Home and Garden show is back at the Fargodome(KVLY)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 2022 Red River Valley Home and Garden show is giving those dreaming of warmer weather, a chance to get started on home renovation and landscaping projects. After taking 2021 off, the show kicks off it’s 60th year Friday Feb. 25 at the Fargodome.

More than 200 business will have exhibits with specialties on flooring, siding, spas, windows, and decks. Precision Lawn and Landscape is sponsoring the first ever “Backyard Beer Garden” where attendees can buy street tacos and cocktails. There will also be a “Kids Corner” with a range of free activities including crafts, games, and Legos.

Natural Pet Center is sponsoring Sunday Feb. 27 as the designated dog day. Corgi races begin at 12:30 p.m.

A trendy “She Shed” will be given to one lucky winner who enters the $10 raffle. The shed is valued at more than $4,000 and the proceeds benefit Home Builders Care of F-M Foundation.

A list of workshop times can be found by clicking here. Tickets cost $7, children 17 and younger get in for free. Parking at the Fargodome will cost $5.

Here is a timeline of the weekend’s events:

Friday “Date Night” 3 - 9 p.m.

Saturday “Kids Day” 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday “Dog Day” 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

