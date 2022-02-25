Preparing for potential flooding in the spring

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As more and more snow falls in the Red River Valley, the threat of flooding increases in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Recent models from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks for the upcoming flood season show that there is a possibility of precautions needed to be made.

“The upper end of the forecast has the potential that we may need some emergency measures but that’s on the upper end. We’ll continue to watch how the rest of the winter pans out.” said Nathan Boerboom, a division engineer for the city of Fargo.

2009 was a flash point for the metro cities, as the FM area was hit with a record-breaking flood. The city has been adding more and more to the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Project to help alleviate those problems. This includes levees, permanent walls and housing buyouts in efforts to protect the cities from the threats of flooding. Since 2009, the project has cost nearly $330 million.

“Since then though we have constructed 25 miles of levees and flood walls, if we did not have those in place for a spring flood this year we would be talking about building emergency levees on numerous streets throughout the city.” said Boerboom.

There are three phases in place for this spring flood season for the city of Fargo. Phase one outlines which roads should be closed when the river hits 18 feet. Phase two is at 30 feet, where emergency protective measures will go into effect with the building earth and sandbag levees. Phase three is the clean-up efforts after a flood, with the city assisting in areas.

“Wide range right now and based off of those levels are going to be varying impacts throughout the city.” said Boerboom.

The city of Fargo has 30,000 filled sandbags on hand and more than a million unfilled bags ready if needed.

