People in Fargo are worried about potential impacts of Russia and Ukraine conflict

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 100 people stood outside the Minnesota State Capitol today in freezing temperatures to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

They held signs that read, “Peace not war” and “Stop Putin.”

The protests are just one of my across the world, including in Russia, today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and NATO have issued another round of sanctions on Russia.

Economists say these trade sanctions will send the price of many things, especially gas, soaring, even here.

That’s on top of the already inflated prices people are already paying today.

“Nothing is going to go down,” says father of two Steve Ovsak.

Russia is one of the top producers of gas and oil.

The invasion of Ukraine spiked global energy prices.

“Going home is hard enough already. It’s going to be a lot more challenging to make it there,” says NDSU student Riley McFarland.

“I think we should’ve been proactive. Therefore, we wouldn’t need to get over 500,000 barrels a day from Russia,” says Les Anderson.

At $100/barrel, the average price at a gas station in the us would be $5/gallon, according to The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker.

If there’s longer conflict, we could see it at $7/gallon.

“I don’t like that. I don’t like the prices right now. I think $7 is way too much for gas,” says McFarland.

“Electric cars, where does that electricity come from? Coal. It all goes back to energy production,” says Anderson.

Food inflation has already been on the rise, but it could get worse the longer this lasts

“Russia invaded Ukraine like they said they were going to. It’s going to affect a lot. I have two young kids to feed. The price of gas, I don’t have to go far for work. I changed jobs. But it’s definitely going to increase the food bill,” says Ovsak.

Last month, U.S. inflation hit the highest it has been in generations.

Economists worry these higher prices could send inflation numbers into the double digits.

“As a college student, it’s hard for me to be able to afford food and gas already,” says McFarland.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult. Myself, I’m old enough and I have a fixed income, but I’ve done okay. So, it’s not a problem. I feel sorry for a young family. When my wife and I were raising a family, this would’ve been terrible,” says Anderson.

This could last months, maybe even years.

“I’m going to have to get better at budgeting, I guess. I’m not excited for it,” says McFarland.

Along with food and gas, car parts, COVID-19 test kits, and plastic could all take a hit.

