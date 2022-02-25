New information released in unsolved Minnesota murder

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office have released new details as part of their ongoing investigation of the 2001 murder of Rachel Anthony. Investigators hope someone will come forward with information to help investigators solve this crime and provide answers for her family.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on February 27, 2001, Rachel Anthony was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River, Minnesota. The store was scheduled to close at 10:00 p.m. and she had already started her car so that it could warm up.

A police officer discovered Rachel’s car still idling in the parking lot around 1:00 a.m. The back door to the store was unlocked and Rachel’s purse and coat were still inside the store, but Rachel was missing. Her body was found six weeks later about 15 miles away near Breezy Point.

Investigators have determined that the last transaction of the night was a purchase at 9:57 p.m. – someone purchased a bottle of Mickey’s Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes.

“We hope that this new detail may jog someone’s memory and we encourage them to come forward,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Rachel’s family deserves answers, and the person who killed her deserves justice.”

The individual who made that purchase was never identified, but is considered a person of interest in Anthony’s murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help them identify the person to come forward. Call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677, or the BCA at 651-793-7000 or 877-996-6222. Tips can remain anonymous.

“If someone has information, even if it’s the smallest detail, please report it as this little detail could make a difference,” Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said. “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and BCA are committed to following up on all leads and hope that one will bring us to the successful outcome of this tragic case.”

The organization Spotlight on Crime is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the death of Rachel Anthony.

