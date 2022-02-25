ND man sentenced for abusive sexual contact of a child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A convicted sex offender in North Dakota is sentenced to 24 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Court documents say 58-year-old Jimmie Moore of the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl and tried to take pictures of her private parts.

Documents say in 2020, Moore touched the girl sleeping on a couch and then pulled down her pants and underwear to take pictures.

When police confronted Moore on the situation, he admitted to the disturbing acts.

“One of the FBI’s highest priorities is the protection of our children, today’s sentence ensured that a repeat sexual offender will not be in any position to harm any child again,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul.

Moore has a history of disturbing sexual behavior involving children. He previously spent 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.