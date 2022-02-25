Advertisement

ND man sentenced for abusive sexual contact of a child

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A convicted sex offender in North Dakota is sentenced to 24 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact of a minor.

Court documents say 58-year-old Jimmie Moore of the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl and tried to take pictures of her private parts.

Documents say in 2020, Moore touched the girl sleeping on a couch and then pulled down her pants and underwear to take pictures.

When police confronted Moore on the situation, he admitted to the disturbing acts.

“One of the FBI’s highest priorities is the protection of our children, today’s sentence ensured that a repeat sexual offender will not be in any position to harm any child again,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul.

Moore has a history of disturbing sexual behavior involving children. He previously spent 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Authorities took in this 290 lbs of cocaine off the streets of Carrington.
Carrington police take in 290 lbs of cocaine
Police lights
Man found dead likely died due to blizzard conditions
Iconic building up for sale
Hotel Donaldson up for sale
Shayna Monson
Crash survivor urges North Dakotans to always drive sober

Latest News

Red River Valley Home and Garden show is back at the Fargodome
Red River Valley Home and Garden show is back at the Fargodome
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Shop fire damages collector cars, tractor parked inside
NDT - Blaze Pizza Has Upper Crust Dough Options - February 25
NDT - Blaze Pizza Has Upper Crust Dough Options - February 25
NDT - Recruitments For The Fargo Police Department - February 25
NDT - Recruitments For The Fargo Police Department - February 25
NDT - UND Special Education Resident Teacher Program - February 25
NDT - UND Special Education Resident Teacher Program - February 25