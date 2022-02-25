Advertisement

Man found dead on top of N. Fargo building after doing maintenance on roof

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm with Valley News Live a man was found dead on top of a north Fargo building this morning.

Police say they were called just before 8 a.m. Friday to a call of a deceased male on the roof of John Deere Electronic Solutions at 1441 44th St. N. in Fargo.

Police say at this stage of the investigation, the death appears to be a non-suspicious workplace-related incident.

“Caller said that this guy is a contractor that was up on their roof working and they got a call from his boss saying that they hadn’t heard from him. So, they went up and checked on him and believe he’s been up there frozen all night,” dispatch audio from Friday morning stated.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time as Fargo Police are notifying next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

