Man dies in Otter Tail County crash along I-94

NEAR DALTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a pickup vs. semi crash along I-94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on I-94 near Dalton on Thursday, Feb. 24 around 7:30 p.m.

The crash report says a 53-year-old man was driving a pickup eastbound when he stopped on the highway. A semi driven by 49-year-old Ephrem Wendirad of Toronto, Ontario was also going east and crashed into the pickup.

Weindirad was not hurt in the crash.

The 53-year-old driver of the pickup from British Columbia died. No other information about him is being released at this time.

