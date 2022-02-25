Advertisement

Man dies in Otter Tail County crash along I-94

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR DALTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a pickup vs. semi crash along I-94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on I-94 near Dalton on Thursday, Feb. 24 around 7:30 p.m.

The crash report says a 53-year-old man was driving a pickup eastbound when he stopped on the highway. A semi driven by 49-year-old Ephrem Wendirad of Toronto, Ontario was also going east and crashed into the pickup.

Weindirad was not hurt in the crash.

The 53-year-old driver of the pickup from British Columbia died. No other information about him is being released at this time.

