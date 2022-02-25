Local EMS response times impacted by winter weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mother nature hasn’t been kind to us this winter, and EMS workers are no exception as they still have to get to patients and transport them to the hospital even during whiteout blizzard conditions.

Sanford Ambulance says they responded to 627 calls for help during the nine blizzards that have hit the metro so far this winter, which averages out to nearly 70 slippery, and snowy drives each storm to those in medical crisis.

“During a storm, you have to slow down. So your stress levels go up because you know what kind of call you’re responding to and that takes a lot of stress because you know if someone’s not breathing or if it’s a baby, whatever it is, now you can’t get there as fast as you used to be able to get there,” Don Martin with Sanford Ambulance said.

And because our area has seen so many winter storms, Martin says long-lasting impacts of stress are expected for his staff, but says there are several resources in place to make sure everyone is OK.

“We want everyone to know, ‘Hey, we all need help at some point and we all need help holding each other up,’” Martin said.

Martin says they haven’t had a call yet this winter that they weren’t able to get to, however, he says response times have taken a hit.

“Roads aren’t that great or sometimes they’re not passable,” he said.

And Martin says that’s why Sanford Ambulance plow trucks go out on every call on inclement weather days. He says it’s important to make sure not only EMS can successfully get to patients, but also so patients can safely make it out.

“A lot of our patients are elderly and they can’t get out to blow their driveways, their sidewalks. So, you could be up to knee-deep snow and you can’t get the stretcher up to the house,” he said.

Martin says this week’s pile-up on I-94 near Casselton was their most dangerous call so far this winter, as the travel involved bad roads and some drivers still traveling at high speeds. He said it took his crews 15 to 20 minutes longer to get on scene than it normally would.

He urges situational awareness for drivers during winter weather events and emphasizes the importance of slowing down and moving over when you see first responders to help everyone stay safe.

