‘It’s devastating.’: Local reaction to Russian invasion of Ukraine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The world is on edge tonight as Russia continues to attack Ukraine. Officials say so far, 137 people have died and nearly 320 more have been injured after early morning missile strikes from Russian forces.

It was a sleepless night for University of North Dakota professor and Ukraine native Vasyl Tkatch as he watched the violent and unprovoked attacks against his home country.

“Whatever I feel it’s incomparable to the people who are there now under the heavy bombardment and close missiles landing,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Valley News Live reporter and Russia-native Alexandra Kay woke up early this morning to what she says she thought would never happen.

“I was absolutely shocked and terrified,” Kay said, who now calls the United Kingdom home.

“Yesterday it was a peaceful country that never attacked anyone and today someone decided to demolish it,” Tkatch said.

Both say while they know it’s difficult for some Americans to understand how we got to this point, you can’t shut it out. Tkatch emphasized the importance of paying attention because ‘unless this is prevented, there is 100% certainty that some other country will be next.’

“Nobody wants any boots on the ground, or anyone in the air or water because there’s little doubt that there’s a possibility of an all-out nuclear war,” Tkatch said.

“Americans should care because what’s happening right now is unjust. Ukraine has every right to be their own nation, to make their own decisions about their future and if that’s taken away from them, how would Americans feel if that happened to them?” Kay said.

Despite this dark day in Ukrainian history, Kay says she’s keeping the faith for all of Ukraine. Speaking in Russian, she said: “We love you Ukraine, and we are hoping that soon there will be peace.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.