Deadly house fire blamed on overheated electrical outlet

Fire started on January 26th
By Justin Betti
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire officials say an overheated kitchen electrical receptacle is likely to blame for a house fire that killed two people back on January 26th.

Fire officials just completed their preliminary investigation into the fire on the 1400 block of 2nd Ave S, finding it was likely unintentional. They believe the overheated outlet ignited nearby combustible materials.

They say it’s not clear if the house has smoke alarms on the main floor or upper level.

Damage is estimated to be $156,000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

