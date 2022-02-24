Advertisement

State leaders, Spirit Lake Tribe sign law enforcement assistance memorandum

By John Salling
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPIRIT LAKE, N.D. – State and Spirit Lake tribal leaders sat down Wednesday and signed a document more than a year in the making.

The memorandum allows specific law enforcement agencies to enforce federal laws and react to observed violations of the law on the reservation.

”It has absolutely nothing to do with giving up your sovereignty, as a lot of our tribal members think that. This is a memorandum of agreements that can be null and void at any time,” said Spirit Lake Tribe Chairman Douglas Yankton.

Officials said they have worked for more than a year to make the deal a reality, and it was signed Wednesday.

”Erase the jurisdictional challenges that exist, erase the miscommunication, or built-in miscommunication between law enforcement entities so that the people of the Spirit Lake Nation are as protected as the people in any other community across the state of North Dakota,” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Tribal council members mentioned rising drug issues on the reservation as one of the reasons this needs to happen.

”Depending on who’s bringing it and wherever they’re bringing it from we just have to work with the other agencies to fight it together,” said Yankton.

Chairman Doug Yankton said he wants to see the tribe and community heal under this agreement.

Yankton added that any tribal members that aren’t aware of why they are doing it should reach out to the council with questions.

