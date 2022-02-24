Advertisement

Man found dead likely died due to blizzard conditions

Police lights
Police lights(3TV/CBS 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEELE, N.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say the death of a man in rural Kidder County was likely due to blizzard conditions.

The body of 56-year-old Timothy Becker, of Robinson, was found in a ditch along Highway 36 just after noon on Monday. Sheriff Barry Vannatta says it appears Becker got lost in white-out conditions and left his vehicle after turning onto a low maintenance road.

Vannatta says an autopsy is currently being conducted to determine the cause of death.

You can view the original story here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation graphic
Man found dead in rural ND
Handcuffs graphic
Three arrested after raid finds 3 lbs of meth
Human remains found in burned vehicle
Jamie Singer
Fargo woman sentenced for stealing vehicle, threatening officer
Ryan Baron, Ulen-HItterdal Supt.
UPDATE: Former superintendent convicted for late-night trespassing inside another school

Latest News

Broome County Public Library's monthly used book sale.
Fargo Public Library changing hours due to staff shortages
NDT - Windsor Waffles Part 1 - February 24
NDT - Windsor Waffles Part 1 - February 24
NDT - Top Talkers - February 24
NDT - Top Talkers - February 24
News - Fargo PD working to find a solution to downtown crowds at bar close
News - Fargo PD working to find a solution to downtown crowds at bar close