Man found dead likely died due to blizzard conditions

STEELE, N.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say the death of a man in rural Kidder County was likely due to blizzard conditions.

The body of 56-year-old Timothy Becker, of Robinson, was found in a ditch along Highway 36 just after noon on Monday. Sheriff Barry Vannatta says it appears Becker got lost in white-out conditions and left his vehicle after turning onto a low maintenance road.

Vannatta says an autopsy is currently being conducted to determine the cause of death.

You can view the original story here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.