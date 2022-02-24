Advertisement

Man arrested for burglary after break-in at Coachman Inn

John Scott Leigh
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after a break-in Monday evening at the Coachman Inn in Cooperstown.

The Griggs County Sheriff’s Office says the Coachman Inn was broken into and a large amount of money was taken. John Scott Leigh was arrested for burglary and theft of property. He was taken to the Barnes County Correctional Center and is being held on $25,000 bond.

