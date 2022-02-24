Advertisement

Longtime Fargo lawyer and city attorney dies

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Longtime Fargo lawyer and city attorney Wayne O. Solberg died Monday. He was 89 years old.

A UND School of Law graduate, Wayne was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1966 and served the City of Fargo proudly as the City Attorney from 1968 to 1994. Since retiring, he and his wife, Pat, enjoy traveling between their homes in Fargo, Montana and Arizona, which they fit in between their world travels. But most of all, in retirement, they enjoy being with all their children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 28 at 1PM at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo.

