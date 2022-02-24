Local heart attack survivor shares story during Heart Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On May 9, 2021, 57-year-old Randy Cramer almost died from a heart attack. According to him, it came out of nowhere. Cramer had the signs, chest pains, tingling sensations in his left arm and sweating.

“I said I’m not sure what is going on, but something is going on with my heart,” said Cramer after surviving his heart attack last May. “It’s a game of seconds. When something really goes you might now have much time and sometimes you hit the floor and it’s probably over. My greatest message would be listen to your body and take action.”

Cramer and his wife rushed to the E.R. and after some tests he was taken in for surgery. He had to be revived three times after going into cardiac arrests. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Sanford Health, Cramer’s life was saved. Dr. Kevin Torkelson and Dr. Thomas Haldis were there on hand to help Cramer throughout the process. A stint was placed in him and he was enrolled into cardio rehab.

“They were so kind to me and so compassionate that I’ll forever be in debt to them.” said Cramer.

Sanford Health says that the best ways to care for your heart revolve around diet and exercising. However, there are other factors as well.

“Those would be things of managing stress, getting enough sleep, quitting smoking if you are. Alcohol in moderation,” said Brad Hintermeyer, an exercise physiologist at Sanford. “Those are all daily choices and behaviors, and even though they’re small it can make a big impact when we talk about the health of our heart.”

After his surgery, Cramer was reunited with his family. A tender moment between him and his wife who didn’t know what would happen.

“I wasn’t quite clear of what was going on, but for her it was pretty powerful,” said Cramer about embracing his wife for the first time since the surgery. “Because she literally about 45 minutes before didn’t know if she would ever see me alive again. So it was, it was, it was special.”

Cramer’s story is part of ‘Heart Month’ with Sanford Health. Highlighting the importance of taking the necessary steps to keeping your heart health.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.