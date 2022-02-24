‘It’s a public safety risk’: Millions to go to MN schools to install cameras on school bus stop-arms

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Watching drivers blow past school bus stop arms is a near-daily occurrence for some Minnesota school bus drivers. More than 4,500 drivers have been cited since 2017 for violating school bus stop arm laws across the state.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety director Mike Hanson said it’s a public safety risk, and the state is one violation away from tragedy. Hanson said he is hoping the $50 million in funds will help keep students safe by holding drivers accountable.

DPS officials announced on Feb. 14 more than $3.5 million will go to purchase and install cameras on school bus stop arms. The move is aimed to stop drivers from risking students’ lives. Phase one of the project includes giving money to 32 schools and transportation companies across Minnesota. Hanson said he hopes to begin outfitting buses with the new equipment and software by Spring ‘22.

One of the 32 schools getting the state money is Underwood School District. The district has more than 600 students and seven bus routes. Before the district was awarded the grant, two of their seven buses already had stop-arm cameras. The district’s transportation director Anne Stenoien said when she saw the announcement of the available money she knew she needed to apply for the funds.

Stenoien said Hwy 1 in Underwood is a place where bus drivers frequently see motorists ignore the stop arm as students get dropped off, despite the flashing red lights. The Underwood district was granted $5,500 to install cameras and software on five buses. Once the cameras are installed, every bus route will be able to record driver s who illegally pass the bus.

The violations often happen so quickly the drivers don’t have time to write down license plate information to give to law enforcement. The video evidence will help the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office catch the criminals.

Minnesota law requires drivers to stop when a school bus driver extends a stop arm and activates flashing lights. The law applies to motorists both in front of the bus and those behind it.

Applications for school districts or bus companies to take part in phase two of the project are open until March 15. Phase three is set to begin July 1 with a total of $7.5 million funds available.

