Fargo Public Library changing hours due to staff shortages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Due to staffing issues, the Fargo Public Library is changing its hours starting March 1. The adjusted hours will continue through the summer at all three library locations.

The city says the change is needed to maintain minimum staffing at all three locations and to reduce unexpected closings. Both the downtown Main Library and the Dr. James Carlson Library locations will be closed on Sundays through Labor Day. The Northport Library already was not open on Sundays.

Main Library hours starting March 1:

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Dr. James Carlson Library and Northport Library hours starting March 1:

Monday-Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For general information about the library, you can call 701-241-1472 or visit www.fargolibrary.org.

