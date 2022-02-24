Fargo PD working to find a solution to downtown crowds at bar close

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown bar goers will soon have a change in their weekend routine post-bar close

The Fargo Police Department introduced a collaboration with different ride services today to make the late nights less stressful for everyone.

“Not sure how that’s going to work with city ordinance and not sure what our partners are going to think about it, but just wanted to introduce it a little bit today,” says Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.

Fargo PD announced today its been working with Uber and Lyft to find where people are getting picked up at bar close.

“I wasn’t surprised where people were getting picked up. It was 200 and 300 block of Broadway, NP Avenue and Broadway, 6th Avenue and Broadway, and 2nd Avenue and Broadway,” says Ahlfeldt.

Police are trying to setup four areas where people will go to get to their rides.

There will be one North, South, East, and West of the downtown area.

It’s still up in the air where exactly these will be.

“Directing people to specific areas where they can go pickup cabs, Lyfts, Ubers, get picked up by a friend, whatever it might be. Directing them away from bar areas and dispersing the crowds a little bit,” says Ahlfeldt.

Drivers will no longer be able to pickup people at the front door.

They will have to walk or stumble to the designated pickup areas.

For those ordering an Uber or Lyft these pickup locations will be geo-fenced

“It will be the only place you can pickup an Uber on these dates and times,” says Ahlfeldt.

With large crowds, comes lots of noise.

Police say downtown residents had been complaining about the issue.

“Looking at kind of an outside the box way to deal with this, we pulled in bar owners with the help of DCP. We had a really productive meeting looking for suggestions on what could be done without inhibiting their business but also improving the safety of the downtown area,” says Ahlfeldt.

Police are hoping this will combat the high amount service calls to the area

“Downtown Fargo provides a lot of great venues for people to go out and have fun. When the bars close, there are a lot of people out there. When you get a lot of people out there who have possibly been drinking, sometimes we have calls for service whether it be fights or theft or trespassing,” says Ahlfeldt.

Fargo Police says we can expect to see this in place either late spring or early summer.

