E-learning saving many local districts from snow day make-up trouble

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For many educators across the Valley it’s been a challenging winter to say the least, as most districts have already had to call off at least three days due to inclement weather.

“It’s definitely posed some challenges,” Dr. Rupak Gandhi, Superintendent of Fargo Public Schools said.

Dr. Gandhi says FPS had two snow days built into the calendar and will make those up later this spring. Kindred and Central Cass Public Schools says they each have three days they’re making up as well later on this year and DGF says they have their make-up day planned for March.

Meanwhile students at West Fargo, Moorhead and Detroit Lakes don’t have any days to make-up thanks to e-learning.

The state of Minnesota allows schools five distance learning days in a year, meanwhile North Dakota schools were not given a limit. West Fargo says students have already learned virtually four times this year due to weather. Detroit Lakes says they’ve only used two of their five e-learning days, however, Moorhead says they’ve already used all five.

“Hopefully we are getting close to the end of this crazy winter weather!” Moorhead Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Richman wrote to VNL in an email.

Most schools tell VNL their students have a longer school day than required by state law, which means unless Mother Nature really gets out of hand students won’t need to make up potential additional snow days. For example, Grand Forks Public Schools says at the beginning of the school year, the district had approximately 5-14 days, depending on the school level, available for winter weather-related events. At Fargo Public Schools, elementary school students have nine extra school days worth of hours already learned, middle school students have seven days and high school students have 10.

Dr. Gandhi says should more inclement weather come our way, the district will consider doing distance learning, extending the school days, or worst case scenario, extend the school year.

“That’s worst case scenario. It would impact graduation, and we have the Fargodome booked and things like that. There’s just a lot of implications. I don’t think anyone here would want to tell any student, family or myself that we are going to delay the ability to enjoy lake weekends. That’s just not what we want to do,” Dr. Gandhi laughed.

Fargo Public Schools says they have never had to extend the school year, but says they have to temporarily extend the school day in the past. FPS students will make up two of their snow days on April 18 and May 16.

Kindred Schools will make up their snow days on March 4, 17 and 18.

Central Cass officials say students will do virtual learning should additional inclement weather days becomes a reality. Both Kindred and Detroit Lakes Public Schools say they are banking on Easter Monday as a back-up make-up day should students need it.

