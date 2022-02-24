Crash survivor urges North Dakotans to always drive sober

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shayna Monson is sharing her story of survival to deter others from driving impaired. The Dickinson native is featured in North Dakota’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from March 1 through March 31.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation campaign describes how Shayna is eager to get back to living independently after her vehicle was hit by an impaired driver nearly seven years ago. The crash killed her two passengers and left Shayna with a traumatic brain injury.

The crash took away so much from so many, but Shayna is determined to let her story be a reminder to drivers to consistently make the choice to drive free from impairment.

“I’m asking everyone to always drive sober or please find a sober ride,” said Shayna.

The North Dakota DOT says alcohol and drug-related crashes are 100% preventable, yet alcohol is a factor in about 41% of fatal crashes annually.

You can visit the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall to view memorials built on the hope of preventing another death on North Dakota roads.

