City of Fargo prepped for potential flooding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With large snow piles around town, many are worried about the potential for spring flooding in the Red River Valley.

The City of Fargo is planning for any potential flooding and already has some sandbags on hand.

Valley News Live learned the city has 30,000 filled sandbags on hand and approx. 1.28 million unfilled bags ready to go.

The city says it would need to secure the sand the wire tires if they needed to fill the extra bags.

The latest flood outlook report from the National Weather Service says the Red River Valley has a ‘moderately high’ risk of flooding.

The newest flood report is expected sometime on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Stay with Valley News Live as we following the potential for spring flooding.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.