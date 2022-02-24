Carrington police take in 290 lbs of cocaine

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Carrington took a massive amount of cocaine off the streets after a recent bust.

Police say on Friday, Feb. 18 they arrested a person for possession of 290 pounds of cocaine.

Authorities say the estimated street value for the cocaine is $5 million.

Police are not releasing the name of the person arrested and say the case remains under investigation.

