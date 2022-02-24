Advertisement

Carrington police take in 290 lbs of cocaine

Authorities took in this 290 lbs of cocaine off the streets of Carrington.
Authorities took in this 290 lbs of cocaine off the streets of Carrington.(Carrington, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Carrington took a massive amount of cocaine off the streets after a recent bust.

Police say on Friday, Feb. 18 they arrested a person for possession of 290 pounds of cocaine.

Authorities say the estimated street value for the cocaine is $5 million.

Police are not releasing the name of the person arrested and say the case remains under investigation.

